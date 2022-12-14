Menu
Kāinga Ora slashes building times and red tape, select committee hears

(Image: Getty)
Greg Hurrell
Wed, 14 Dec 2022
Kāinga Ora has slashed building times by up to a quarter of what it previously took, according to its chief executive Andrew McKenzie.McKenzie was answering questions from Parliament's social services and community select committee on Thursday for the housing agency’s annual review.He said the build stage was down to between 67 and 100 days, depending on the builder, from what had previously been about nine months.It also reduced pre-construction processes to 33 days “every time”, he said. The agency had gone through...
Markets Free

NZ market flat as US inflation data surprises

In the US, the consumer price index for November rose 0.1% on the month, versus a forecast for a 0.3% gain. 

Ella Somers 6:06pm
Finance

Reserve Bank's Orr grilled over high staff turnover

The Reserve Bank’s staff turnover in the year ended June was 21.7% while the Public Service Commission’s data showed turnover in the public service as a whole had been 17.3%.

Jenny Ruth 4:58pm
Media

TVNZ chair denies 'heads up' over ANZPM merger

Andy Coupe was asked whether he knew merger plans “were most likely off”.

Daniel Dunkley 3:40pm

Policy

Minister weighs in on Ports of Auckland stoush

Michael Wood says it's up to the mayor and council to progress any move.

Oliver Lewis 10:15am
Infrastructure

Ryman woes drag down other retirement stocks

Listed village operators are pivoting away from standardised government-funded care due.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Infrastructure

Commerce Commission likely to go ahead with Gib investigation

Fletcher Building tried to head off a third Gib investigation by axing its rebate scheme.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Energy

Tiwai Point ‘very unlikely to generate material value': Rio

Rio Tinto wants to make 'green' aluminium at the Tiwai Point smelter, but it needs to know it's wanted – and a deal to prove it.

Pattrick Smellie 13 Dec 2022