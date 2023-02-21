Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Long wait to confirm future of Tiwai Point

Long wait to confirm future of Tiwai Point
The aluminium smelter site could also host a green hydrogen plant. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Tue, 21 Feb 2023
Darren Schwass, New Zealand Aluminium Smelters' closure readiness manager at Tiwai Point, is hoping for a change to his job description before next year rolls around.It’s a sentiment shared by many in Southland, in particular its 870 direct employees and another 2,500 suppliers, as the smelter still faces the prospect of closure at the end of 2024. That would follow the expiry of its latest deal with electricity generator Meridian Energy, which supplies a plant that uses the equivalent energy of a city the size of Auckland throug...
Finance

Redcurrent owes just over $5m – liquidators

The report noted books and records were not kept up to date.

Riley Kennedy 9:35am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Primary Sector

It's not just about China for A2 Milk

Investors are interested in whether the company has made inroads in the US.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am

More Infrastructure

Energy

Greater resilience means spending more – and higher power bills

Electricity companies say they can do more to build resilience to extreme weather events, but regulators will have to allow it.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Infrastructure

It's cyclone season but risk of another is low, says WeatherWatch

WeatherWatch’s chief forecaster said it would take “perfect timing” of several factors for further damaging cyclones to hit NZ.

Staff reporters 20 Feb 2023
Infrastructure Free

Draper: building resilience a double-edged sword

Trade opportunities are in North Asia, but NZ will have to do the heavy lifting.

Brent Melville 20 Feb 2023
Opinion

Jenny Ruth: Ryman burned through hundreds of millions of dollars

Ryman Healthcare’s cardinal rule against raising fresh equity led to irrational decision-making.

Jenny Ruth 20 Feb 2023