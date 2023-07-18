Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Masfen and Vulcan Steel’s Wells make MetroGlass play

Masfen and Vulcan Steel’s Wells make MetroGlass play
(Image: MetroGlass)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Tue, 18 Jul 2023
Masfen Securities and Takutai Ltd have made a play for Metro Performance Glass, pooling their collective 25% stake in the country’s biggest glass processor. The MetroGlass shareholders have signed a cooperation and process agreement to work together to take over some or all of the glass processor through either a scheme of arrangement – where they would have the board’s blessing – or a takeover offer. MetroGlass closed at 15.7 cents yesterday, valuing the company at $29.1 million and the Masfen and Ta...
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, July 18, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: China business summit confronts the end of ‘win-win’

In a world where security is the top priority, trade could take a backseat.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
China business summit confronts the end of ‘win-win’
Finance

Frances Cook: Using KiwiSaver for rental bonds? One of the worst ideas I've heard

Your KiwiSaver money could be lost into an unethical landlord's pocket.

Frances Cook 5:00am
Using KiwiSaver for rental bonds? One of the worst ideas I've heard