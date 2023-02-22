Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Metlifecare's property values rise further

Staff reporters
Wed, 22 Feb 2023
Retirement village operator Metlifecare said first-half net profit plunged, reflecting smaller property valuation gains and rising costs.It reported a $12.8 million net profit for the six months ended December compared with the $114.3m profit reported for the previous first half.The value of its properties rose $46.7m in the latest six months compared with a $129.6m gain in the previous first half.Metlifecare said the latest gain was largely driven by strong resale and new development pricing during the latest period.“The resilience of Me...
Media

Static year for NZME, with digital as the bright spot

Digital returns improved but operational costs, in particular wages and salaries, took a bigger bite out of the media company. 

Brent Melville 10:20am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Transport

Ports of Auckland turnaround delivers buoyant results

The port has hiked its full-year profit forecast to as much as $45m after a strong first half.

Oliver Lewis 9:00am