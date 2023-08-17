Menu
National and Labour trade barbs over fuel tax

National’s transport spokesman, Simeon Brown. (Image: NZME)
Oliver Lewis
Thu, 17 Aug 2023
The National party is adamant it can deliver its 13 major transport projects without raising fuel excise and is hitting out at the government for contemplating hikes.On Thursday, transport minister David Parker and prime minister Chris Hipkins released the draft government policy statement (GPS) on land transport at an event in Drury, South Auckland. The GPS, a key document outlining government priorities for spending through the national land transport fund (NLTF), proposed $20.8 billion in spending during the 2024-27 period, up 34% on th...
Govt says no more money for media as 'big tech' media bill unveiled
Policy

Govt says no more money for media as 'big tech' media bill unveiled

TIme is running out for a media bill to make it into law before the election.

Daniel Dunkley 7:00pm
Markets Market close

Skellerup a bright note as NZ sharemarket tumbles

The S&P/NZX Index closed at 11,651.58, declining 111.53 points or 0.95%.

Graham Skellern 6:20pm
Infrastructure

Auckland airport second runway pushed out to 2041

The pandemic and pressure from airlines puts the second runway nearly 20 years away.

Pattrick Smellie 4:56pm
Let's Get Wellington Moving changes mooted
Infrastructure

Let's Get Wellington Moving changes mooted

The government is proposing taking over projects on the state highway network.

Oliver Lewis 1:00pm
Fuel taxes should have been higher, say officials
Infrastructure

Fuel taxes should have been higher, say officials

A one-off increase of 30c a litre would have been needed to fund the essentials.

Oliver Lewis 1:00pm
Govt unveils transport spending priorities and fuel tax hikes
Infrastructure

Govt unveils transport spending priorities and fuel tax hikes

A mix of grants, loans and fuel take hikes are needed to fund a $20.8b spend-up.

Oliver Lewis 1:00pm