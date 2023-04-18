New Auckland Transport boss aims to fix bus chaos

New AT chief executive Dean Kimpton wants to boost public transport levels to pre-covid levels. (Image: Auckland Transport)

After a frustrating period of cancellations, Auckland bus commuters can expect to see improved levels of service by the end of the year.So says new Auckland Transport (AT) chief executive Dean Kimpton, a self-confessed optimist and bus user himself who started in the role in April with an 18-month mandate to affect change at the council-controlled organisation.Kimpton accepted a fixed-term position, but said he didn’t apply for the permanent role when the AT board was seeking a new CEO to replace Shane Ellison. An overseas candidate signe...