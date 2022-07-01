See full details
New Christchurch stadium report raises 'critical issues', budget concerns

Oliver Lewis
Fri, 01 Jul 2022

New Christchurch stadium report raises 'critical issues', budget concerns
An artist's rendering of the proposed Christchurch multi-use arena, Te Kaha (Image: Christchurch City Council).
Oliver Lewis
Fri, 01 Jul 2022
Serious allegations have been made about the Christchurch stadium’s governance, budget and systems by the project’s former director in a newly unearthed report.The report outlines several "critical issues", including concerns about the project budget when it was first tendered. It also suggested the project be "re-set" so it could be delivered successfully.BusinessDesk obtained the report by the former project director, Kris Thomas, using the local government version of the Official Information Act. Despite...

