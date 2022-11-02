See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Infrastructure

New Zealand gas production about to 'fall off a cliff'

Oliver Lewis

Oliver Lewis
Wed, 02 Nov 2022

New Zealand gas production about to 'fall off a cliff'
An energy company boss is predicting NZ gas prices will rise. (Image: Depositphotos)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Wed, 02 Nov 2022
RELATED
The chief executive of the only New Zealand stock exchange-listed oil and gas company is warning domestic gas supply is about to “fall off a cliff”, leading to higher prices. NZ Oil & Gas has interests in the Kupe gas field and the Maari oil field off the coast of Taranaki, as well as Australian and Indonesian assets. Its CEO, Andrew Jefferies, said demand for the company’s products was high, supply was limited and prices were up and exceeding expectations. Jefferies made the comment at NZ Oil & Gas&rsqu...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Markets FREE
NZ market waiting on tomorrow’s Fed decision
Ella Somers | Wed, 02 Nov 2022

The US federal reserve reveals its rate hike decision tomorrow with markets widely betting on another 75 basis points jump – the fourth in a row.

Listed Companies FREE
Board and shareholders agree: Sky TV’s share price is too low
Ella Somers | Wed, 02 Nov 2022

Shareholders peppered the board with questions about Sky's share price and aired grievances over the TV company’s share consolidation last year.

Policy
Govt announces new rules for Buy Now, Pay Later
Riley Kennedy | Wed, 02 Nov 2022

Buy Now, Pay Later agreements will be treated as consumer credit contracts under the CCCFA.

Sponsored
Kiwibank helps purpose-driven Kiwi companies supercharge growth

New Zealand's first motor vehicle production company to mass produce vehicles for an international market at scale.

Sponsored
Quality childcare centres provide trusted returns for investors

It’s impressive how much of an impact quality childcare can have.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.