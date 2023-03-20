Menu
Northport rail spur faces cost pressures

A render of Northport's proposed expansion plans, including a floating dry dock. (Image: Northport)
Oliver Lewis
Mon, 20 Mar 2023
KiwiRail has acquired about two-thirds of the land needed to connect Northport to the rail network, although the project is likely facing cost pressures.The government included funding for the nearly 20-kilometre rail spur, connecting the port at Marsden Point to the North Auckland rail line near Oakleigh, south of Whangārei, as part of a $700 million allocation to improve transport infrastructure in Northland.The improvements are part of the New Zealand Upgrade Programme, a multibillion-dollar work programme announced by the coalition governme...
