Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Not a precedent: Auckland's $2b flood deal

Not a precedent: Auckland's $2b flood deal
The Auckland anniversary weekend flooding event killed four people. (Image: Maria Koppens)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Fri, 06 Oct 2023
Auckland councillors have voted to endorse a $2 billion cost-sharing agreement with the government for storm recovery and resilience work.The fatal Auckland anniversary weekend flooding earlier this year caused widespread property damage and destroyed critical infrastructure.Under the deal agreed to by councillors, the crown will pay $1.076b of the total cost, including $380 million for "making space for water" projects, 79% of the $390m in transport recovery funding, and 50% or $387m, of the cost of buying out category 3-tagged homes...
Weak energy companies drag NZ sharemarket lower
Markets Market close

Weak energy companies drag NZ sharemarket lower

The S&P/NZX50 index ended down 22.07 points, or 0.2% at 11,287.03.

Ian Llewellyn 6:32pm
Policy Analysis

Signals from outer space: National's aerospace policy

Are symbolic gestures enough to win NZ a bigger slice of the space industry pie?

Ben Moore 3:20pm
Signals from outer space: National's aerospace policy
Politics charts

Election 2023: Polls fall into line

National stuck below 40, NZ First into power broker position.

Andy Fyers 2:50pm
Election 2023: Polls fall into line

More Infrastructure

Battle of the runways: Queenstown airport boss enters Tarras stoush
Infrastructure

Battle of the runways: Queenstown airport boss enters Tarras stoush

Residents don't want their home to become an "alpine version of Venice".

Brent Melville 5:00am
Interislander project faces 'funding shortfall'
Infrastructure

Interislander project faces 'funding shortfall'

The government has given KiwiRail options to ensure iReX can continue.

Oliver Lewis 04 Oct 2023
Business of blowouts: why windfarms buck the trend
Infrastructure

Business of blowouts: why windfarms buck the trend

With most coming in at or only slightly above budget, they’re a rare exception. Why?

Oliver Lewis 03 Oct 2023
Dunedin Holdings back into the black
Infrastructure

Dunedin Holdings back into the black

Increased lines costs, concerts and rugby boost Dunedin coffers.

Brent Melville 03 Oct 2023