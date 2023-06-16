Menu
Ocean Flyer seagliders skimming into Whāngarei

Regent's prototype seaglider during a test flight. (Image: Ocean Flyer)
Oliver Lewis
Fri, 16 Jun 2023
A company planning to bring 25 electric seagliders to New Zealand has signed an agreement with Northport to investigate infrastructure options.Ocean Flyer announced last year it had entered into a $700 million deal with United States startup Regent to purchase fifteen 12-seater and ten 100-seater seagliders, which are due to arrive in NZ in stages from late 2025 and early 2026.Regent, which is backed by NZ citizen and US venture capitalist Peter Thiel, is still developing the crafts, which utilise a concept known as the wing-in-ground effect to...
Countdown pharmacies still open during licence consultation
Law & Regulation

Countdown pharmacies still open during licence consultation

Supermarkets and the health ministry will be mulling the impact of the court ruling.

Staff reporters 1:58pm
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Business of Sport: NZ Rugby+ is more likely to be a Toyota than an Audi

Is NZ Rugby launching a direct-to-consumer streaming business?

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Politics

Stuart Nash cleared in cabinet report

The report found no extra ministerial communications between Nash and his donors.

Ella Somers 10:33am
Surface-running light rail could make a comeback
Infrastructure

Surface-running light rail could make a comeback

Auckland Light Rail is still looking at a surface option for planning purposes.

Oliver Lewis 15 Jun 2023
Lower returns ahead from Auckland airport
Infrastructure

Lower returns ahead from Auckland airport

Auckland airport is expected to resume dividends in September after three years of covid.

Pattrick Smellie 14 Jun 2023
CTV building complaint hearing delayed again
Infrastructure

CTV building complaint hearing delayed again

A long-delayed disciplinary hearing was meant to take place in August. No more.

Oliver Lewis 13 Jun 2023
Fletcher loses early bid for convention centre parking cover
Infrastructure

Fletcher loses early bid for convention centre parking cover

The building giant wants its insurers to cover car park charges resulting from the fire.

Oliver Lewis 13 Jun 2023