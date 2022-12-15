Menu
Pay parity for some but not aged care nurses

Pay parity for some but not aged care nurses
Although the government also pays nurses in residential aged care, the agreement did not include them. (Image: Ryman Healthcare)
Jenny Ruth
Thu, 15 Dec 2022
The Employment Relations Authority’s interim order granting pay equity for nurses working for Health New Zealand will only widen the gap between them and nurses working in aged care.About 30,000 nurses working in public hospitals are covered by the order which would see most of them receive a 14% pay rise as well as a lump sum payment.Health minister Andrew Little said the government is committed to improving nurses’ pay and had already increased registered nurses’ wages by about 20%.“We are also committed to pay equity...
