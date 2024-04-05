Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Plenary Group seeks PPP opportunities in NZ

Plenary Group seeks PPP opportunities in NZ
Transmission Gully, a motorway north of Wellington, was built using the PPP model. (Image: Getty)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Fri, 05 Apr 2024
A leading Australian infrastructure investor managing projects worth billions of dollars worldwide is actively hunting for opportunities in New Zealand.The coalition government, particularly transport and infrastructure ministers Simeon Brown and Chris Bishop, has discussed the benefits of public-private partnerships (PPPs) as part of a drive to employ alternative funding and financing tools to deliver more infrastructure.Under the PPP model – which has been used in NZ to varying degrees of success, including for the Transmission Gully an...
Fletcher Building CFO quits
Markets

Fletcher Building CFO quits

Bevan McKenzie had been in the role for seven years.

Staff reporters 9:35am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk: Friday, April 05

Test your smarts against our Quizmaster.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk: Friday, April 05
Markets

$8m for no ego, no bullshit: Ebos CEO John Cullity

John Cullity is NZ's highest paid CEO. Is he worth the money?

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
$8m for no ego, no bullshit: Ebos CEO John Cullity

More Infrastructure

Fast-track projects: on your marks!
Policy

Fast-track projects: on your marks!

Applicants have one month, until May 3, to nominate projects for fast-tracking.

Staff reporters 03 Apr 2024
Transpower CEO to resign after decade in the role
Infrastructure

Transpower CEO to resign after decade in the role

Alison Andrew will resign at the end of June.

Staff reporters 02 Apr 2024
Council debt levels outstripping revenue growth
Infrastructure

Council debt levels outstripping revenue growth

Unlike our ancestors, we're taking on debt without matching it with new revenue.

Oliver Lewis 02 Apr 2024
Resignations continue at Antarctica NZ
Infrastructure

Resignations continue at Antarctica NZ

A second member of the senior leadership team has resigned in as many months.

Oliver Lewis 02 Apr 2024