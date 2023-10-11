Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Port in an electoral storm

Port in an electoral storm
What will a change of government mean for Wayne Brown's dream to relocate Port of Auckland? (Image: Port of Auckland)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Wed, 11 Oct 2023
The port question that has launched a thousand reports might have fresh wind depending on who occupies the Beehive after the election.Auckland mayor Wayne Brown remains fixated on freeing up valuable waterfront land now occupied by Port of Auckland (POAL) in the central city.Earlier this year, the council released concept images showing how the land could be used, including features like a swimming pool and a Te Ao Māori showcase. Its urban regeneration agency, Eke Panuku, estimated that fully activating a precinct on the port land could take u...
Responsible investors build steam for proxy Fletcher challenge
Opinion

David Chaplin: Responsible investors build steam for proxy Fletcher challenge

Fletcher Building may face some resistance in pushing through director nominees.

David Chaplin 5:00am
Finance

Receivers sell Opum Technologies for $950k

They said the company needed cash, which they couldn't source.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Receivers sell Opum Technologies for $950k
Law & Regulation

Avis bolsters systems after regulatory ticking off

The rental car agency's issue was in isolation and didn't lead to legal action. 

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Avis bolsters systems after regulatory ticking off

More Infrastructure

Business of Blowouts: Calamities, covid, costs hit convention centre projects
Infrastructure

Business of Blowouts: Calamities, covid, costs hit convention centre projects

Which convention centre blew out by the most?

Brent Melville 10 Oct 2023
The lessons from Cyclone Gabrielle
Economy

The lessons from Cyclone Gabrielle

Trees caused most of the power outages during Cyclone Gabrielle.

Ian Llewellyn 09 Oct 2023
NZ and 'third world' lessons for politicians and businesspeople
Economy

Dileepa Fonseka: NZ and 'third world' lessons for politicians and businesspeople

South Korea's GDP per capita was a quarter of ours, now it is higher.

Dileepa Fonseka 09 Oct 2023
Auckland's $2b flood relief deal
Infrastructure

Auckland's $2b flood relief deal

Insured homeowners of condemned houses will get 95% of market value.

Staff reporters 06 Oct 2023