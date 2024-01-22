Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Port of Auckland targeting $85m profit, plans upgrades

Port of Auckland targeting $85m profit, plans upgrades
Port of Auckland is about to start a major dredging programme. (Image: POAL)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Mon, 22 Jan 2024
Amid ongoing debate about its ownership, Port of Auckland is embarking on a major capital works programme to futureproof its operations.As part of the long-term plan (LTP) process, Auckland council intends to consult the public on whether to sell a 35-year operating lease to the port business while retaining the underlying land, as well as a proposal for the council to buy back the Marsden and Captain Cook wharves.In an interview with BusinessDesk, Port of Auckland (POAL) chief executive Roger Gray said the company had put plans for a cruise sh...
Will Wellington be cancelled?
Infrastructure

Dileepa Fonseka: Will Wellington be cancelled?

Wellingtonians have been struck by a major natural disaster. It's called "summer".

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Law & Regulation

Immigration wrongly rejected investor's application

Immigration New Zealand wrong to consider Hong Kong not a part of China, tribunal says.

John Anthony 5:00am
Immigration wrongly rejected investor's application
Technology

Ahiko: an AI-native startup taking on household energy bills

The cofounders have simplified the labyrinthine energy usage comparison process.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Ahiko: an AI-native startup taking on household energy bills

More Infrastructure

Will Wellington be cancelled?
Infrastructure

Dileepa Fonseka: Will Wellington be cancelled?

Wellingtonians have been struck by a major natural disaster. It's called "summer".

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Watercare picks contractors for $3.5b asset renewal programme
Infrastructure

Watercare picks contractors for $3.5b asset renewal programme

The successful tenderers include 15 Māori-based businesses.

Staff reporters 19 Jan 2024
Maritime NZ charge KiwiRail over Kaitaki incident
Infrastructure

Maritime NZ charge KiwiRail over Kaitaki incident

The prosecution highlights the need for replacement ferries, union says.

Oliver Lewis 18 Jan 2024
Employer subsidies for public transport made easy
Infrastructure

Employer subsidies for public transport made easy

Auckland Transport is about to expand its Fareshare initiative. 

Oliver Lewis 18 Jan 2024