Ports of Auckland considers closing as Cyclone Gabrielle approaches

(Image: BusinessDesk)

Ports of Auckland is considering closing its operations in preparation for the expected storm on its way.Cyclone Gabrielle, now a “severe category three storm”, is anticipated to hit the upper North Island on Sunday and is forecast to be one of the most serious storms to hit New Zealand this century.It could bring up to 300 millimetres of rain and 150 kilometres per hour winds that could cause widespread damage to North Island regions. The storm comes just two weeks after unprecedented rain caused major flooding in Auckland, wh...