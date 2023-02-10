Menu
Ports of Auckland considers closing as Cyclone Gabrielle approaches

(Image: BusinessDesk)
Riley Kennedy
Fri, 10 Feb 2023
Ports of Auckland is considering closing its operations in preparation for the expected storm on its way.Cyclone Gabrielle, now a “severe category three storm”, is anticipated to hit the upper North Island on Sunday and is forecast to be one of the most serious storms to hit New Zealand this century.It could bring up to 300 millimetres of rain and 150 kilometres per hour winds that could cause widespread damage to North Island regions. The storm comes just two weeks after unprecedented rain caused major flooding in Auckland, wh...
Media

North & South up for sale

The couple bought the title out of Bauer's fire sale.

Daniel Dunkley 4:45pm
Transport

Ōtākaro CEO appointed City Rail Link chair

John Bridgman led the Christchurch rebuild agency for more than four years. 

Oliver Lewis 3:50pm
Sport

Business of Sport: fan alert – sportswashing is starting to feel personal

Could Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund buy a slice of the All Blacks?

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm

Energy

Largest solar farm planned for Christchurch airport's hydrogen future

Grid-scale solar is getting closer with this week's second announcement of a solar farm in Canterbury.

Greg Hurrell 09 Feb 2023
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Chipping away at Ardern's legacy

Chris Hipkins has made a smart political play, but what is left of Labour's agenda?

Dileepa Fonseka 09 Feb 2023
Infrastructure

Freightways eyes dual listing in Australia

Freightways says Australia represents a more significant share of its activities. 

Rebecca Howard 08 Feb 2023
Primary Sector

Genesis, Fonterra working together to reduce coal usage

Genesis Energy will try replacing coal with biomass at Huntly on Feb 14 while Fonterra has a project to replace coal at its dairy plants.

Staff reporters 08 Feb 2023