Ports of Auckland review nears completion

A three-pronged review evaluating future options for Ports of Auckland will be delivered in the coming weeks. (Image: POAL)
Oliver Lewis
Thu, 22 Jun 2023
It's early days, but a media report has suggested Auckland council could move to sell an operating lease for Ports of Auckland as early as next year.A story in the NZ Herald on Thursday said a three-pronged review into future options for the port would go to mayor Wayne Brown within the next fortnight.Regeneration agency Eke Panuku was working on conceptual development options for the port land; engineering firm GHD was looking at how the port could operate on a smaller footprint; and Australian consultants Flagstaff were assessing the proc...
ERoad receives formal takeover bid
Markets

ERoad shareholders are being offered $1.30 for shares that peaked two years ago at $6.77.

Pattrick Smellie 1:23pm
Finance

PwC auditors before tribunal for Fonterra audits

The names of the auditors, specific charges and evidence has been suppressed.

Riley Kennedy 1:14pm
Markets

Jarden shaves 23% off Seeka target price

Analysts are also worried about a deteriorating balance sheet.

Staff reporters 11:50am
Generator leading the revitalisation of Wynyard Quarter
Infrastructure Free Exclusive

Generator is set to develop a new building in Wynyard Quarter, to open in mid-2025.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 10:35am
Will light rail survive the loss of Michael Wood?
Infrastructure

The most high-profile advocate for light rail is no longer a political player.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Wayne Brown: Parking and road pricing on the menu
Infrastructure

The mayor wants to introduce a local bill to give Auckland the power to set parking fines.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Auckland mayor Wayne Brown prefers surface light rail
Infrastructure

The mayor has "insisted" on greater consideration of a cheaper surface option.

Oliver Lewis 21 Jun 2023