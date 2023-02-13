Menu
Powerless Vector customers down below 13,000

Staff reporters
Mon, 13 Feb 2023
Auckland-based electricity lines company Vector said it had reduced the number of customers without power to nearly 13,000 by 3:30pm but warned the numbers would continue to fluctuate.“Thousands have been restored since our previous update while new ones have cropped up and some are taking much longer to reach and fix,” Vector said.About a thousand field crews and support staff are working on the company’s effort to restore power to homes and businesses affected by cyclone Gabrielle.“In some cases, there are multiple fau...
Markets Market close

NZ market falls as earnings season kicks off

Fletcher Building’s earnings downgrade disappointed the market today.

Ella Somers 5:51pm
Property

National committed to housing intensification – Bishop

The party said it supports the supply-side responses to the housing crisis.

Oliver Lewis 5:15pm
Finance

Redcurrent goes into liquidation

The homeware retailer was started more than 20 years ago and had 10 stores.

Riley Kennedy 1:20pm