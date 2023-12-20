Menu
Project 'health checks' sought as infrastructure blowouts continue

Nicola Willis, moments after announcing the government had rejected a bid for extra funding from KiwiRail for its ferry replacement project. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Oliver Lewis
Wed, 20 Dec 2023
In the context of seemingly endless infrastructure cost blowouts, finance minister Nicola Willis has asked ministers to conduct health checks of key projects in their portfolios.Willis delivered her anticipated mini budget on Wednesday, outlining $7.4 billion of savings she described as a downpayment to help cover the cost of tax cuts the government intends to unveil at the budget next year.The mini-budget, which Labour attacked as failing to provide a coherent economic plan, was released alongside Treasury's half-year economic and fiscal u...
