Queenstown Airport budgets $350m expansion, aviation 'precincts' and hydrogen

Plans will include a new parallel taxiway. (Image: Matt Wong/GSLH)
Brent Melville
Thu, 25 May 2023
Queenstown Airport will cater for the evolution to hydrogen and battery-powered aircraft as part of a $350 million upgrade to its Frankton terminal grounds.The latest draft 10-year masterplan, rolled out for initial consultation on Wednesday, has factored in a 15% expansion of the terminal to 21,000 square metres.That’s on the strength of an expected 3.2% compound growth in its passenger foot count annually, from 2.4 million to 3.2m by 2032.The country’s fourth-busiest airport expects the number of scheduled fixed-wing aircraft flig...
Ferry replacement cost pressures "significant"
The government is working with KiwiRail as it carries out a review of the project.

Oliver Lewis 24 May 2023
Recruitment campaign eases bus driver shortage
NZ's largest bus operator expects to be back to full staffing levels in the coming weeks.

Oliver Lewis 22 May 2023
Morrison & Co takes smaller fee as Infratil sees more growth
Infratil's share of earnings from its portfolio is on the rise.

Paul McBeth 22 May 2023
Christchurch metro sports builder seeking $15m less
The contractor building a major swimming pool complex has six claims worth about $197m.

Oliver Lewis 22 May 2023