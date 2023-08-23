Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Queenstown Airport flying high with record $15.5m dividend

Queenstown Airport flying high with record $15.5m dividend
The airport has earmarked spending of $350m over the next 10 years. (Image: Vaughan Brookfield)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Wed, 23 Aug 2023
Queenstown Airport will pay a final dividend of $9.56 million, bringing its annual shareholder payout to a bumper $15.54m for the year to June.The Queenstown Lakes District Council’s 75% shareholding equates to $11.66m, with Auckland International Airport’s strategic quarter stake netting it $3.88m. The last time the airport paid a dividend was at the end of 2022, when it kicked $1.3m to its two shareholders.Queenstown Airport chair Adrienne Young-Cooper said that equates to about $390 per Queenstown-Lakes ratepayer.Queenstown...
Ebos leads NZX50 higher for a second day
Markets Market close

Ebos leads NZX50 higher for a second day

The S&P/NZX 50 Index climbed to a close of 11,571.93, up 86.67 points or 0.75%.

Graham Skellern 6:30pm
Retail

Countdown owner reveals 21% NZ profit plunge

Woolworth's NZ business is underperforming vs its Australian parent.

Pattrick Smellie 4:08pm
Countdown owner reveals 21% NZ profit plunge
Markets

‘We’ve always been an acquisitions company’: Ebos CEO

John Cullity says acquisitions are in Ebos’ DNA – and aren’t going to stop anytime soon.

Ella Somers 4:00pm
‘We’ve always been an acquisitions company’: Ebos CEO

More Infrastructure

Channel ups guidance on improving outlook
Infrastructure

Channel ups guidance on improving outlook

The company expects stronger than previously forecast earnings this year.

Ian Llewellyn 11:30am
Christchurch airport solar park a step closer
Infrastructure

Christchurch airport solar park a step closer

The airport has lodged consent applications for its planned 150MW solar farm.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Half of plastics and paper recycling is shipped overseas
Infrastructure Exclusive

Half of plastics and paper recycling is shipped overseas

NZ sent 9,527 tonnes of plastics and 57,443 tonnes of paper overseas last year.

Cécile Meier 5:00am
Discussions under way after Interislander review
Infrastructure

Discussions under way after Interislander review

KiwiRail is in discussions with the government after reviewing the $1.45b project.

Oliver Lewis 22 Aug 2023