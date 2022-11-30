Menu
Queenstown Airport gears up for expansion, resumes dividend

Time for Queenstown Airport to spread its wings, says new CEO. (Image: Matt Wong, GSLH)
Brent Melville
Wed, 30 Nov 2022
Glen Sowry didn’t see a single plane in the sky during his first three days at the helm of Queenstown Airport.Sowry, appointed as Queenstown Airport Corporation (QAC) chief executive last September, had to wait until the fourth day on the job to start seeing air traffic come into what would otherwise have been the country’s fourth-busiest air terminal.By the end of his first week, there were flights arriving from Wellington and Christchurch as the covid shackles gradually came off. But Sowry and his 55 Queenstown colleagues had...
F&P Healthcare back to ‘business as usual’

Yesterday’s result showed evidence that F&P Healthcare’s earnings decline had found a bottom in the past six months.

Dan Brunskill 5:00am
David Chaplin: Fund shopping sprees suggest more is better – but is it?

The highly acquisitive Fisher spent $310m to bag Kiwi Wealth, which reported assets under management of about $9b in January.

David Chaplin 5:00am
Swept under the carpet: public sector survey

Almost half of public servants say there’s a tendency for their organisation to gloss over or hide failures.  

Jem Traylen 5:00am

