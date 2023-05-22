Menu
Recruitment campaign eases bus driver shortage

Kinetic Group's NZ Bus operation has started a shuttle service to make it easier and cheaper for drivers to get to work. (Image: Kinetic)
Oliver Lewis
Mon, 22 May 2023
New Zealand’s largest bus operator is projecting a return to full driver staffing levels in the coming weeks.Covid-related border closures and immigration issues had caused widespread shortages across the sector, resulting in cancelled and unreliable services.In a statement on Monday, Kinetic Group said its NZ subsidiaries Go Bus Transport and NZ Bus had spent the past six months doing an intense international and domestic recruitment campaign.The two bus operators had recruited 327 drivers for Auckland, 82 for Wellington, 57 for Tauranga...
Investors worry about interest rates – NZX50 droops
Markets Market close

Investors worry about interest rates – NZX50 droops

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,993, down 106.73 points or 0.88%.

Graham Skellern 6:10pm
Technology

Facebook NZ pays $196m to Irish associate

Facebook's NZ revenue is a sliver of the cash receipts it books in Aotearoa.

Daniel Dunkley 4:40pm
Facebook NZ pays $196m to Irish associate
Primary Sector

Mānuka honey trademark decision 'disappointing'

The case represented a “trans-Tasman tussle of extraordinary” proportions. 

Riley Kennedy 12:50pm
Mānuka honey trademark decision 'disappointing'

More Infrastructure

Morrison & Co takes smaller fee as Infratil sees more growth
Infrastructure

Morrison & Co takes smaller fee as Infratil sees more growth

Infratil's share of earnings from its portfolio is on the rise.

Paul McBeth 10:10am
Christchurch metro sports builder seeking $15m less
Infrastructure

Christchurch metro sports builder seeking $15m less

The contractor building a major swimming pool complex has six claims worth about $197m.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Auckland Transport looks at bus reinstatement funding
Infrastructure

Auckland Transport looks at bus reinstatement funding

The budget allocated $140 million to restore services to pre-covid levels.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Govt, NZ Steel unveil huge decarbonisation plan
Infrastructure

Govt, NZ Steel unveil huge decarbonisation plan

The deal to cut industrial carbon emissions "dwarfs" any previous initiative.

Pattrick Smellie 21 May 2023