Infrastructure

Review needed for Auckland rapid transit network

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown wants an independent review of the proposed mass rapid transit network. (Image: NZME)
Auckland Transport has raised concerns about its lack of involvement in planned mass rapid transit projects under way in the city, as well as the need for a clear network-level plan.The transport agency, Waka Kotahi, is leading work on the Waitematā Harbour crossing project and rapid transit to the northwest, while work on light rail for the city centre to Māngere (CC2M) corridor is being led by Auckland Light Rail (ALR).In a letter to mayor Wayne Brown on Aug 2, Auckland Transport (AT) chair Wayne Donnelly requested that the tra...
Finance

NZSA and David Sena strike a deal over 2 Cheap Cars share purchase

Three of its directors walked out over a breakdown of trust with Sena last year.

Staff reporters 9:10am
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Hipkins and the 'Theo Spierings' syndrome

Like Spierings at Fonterra, Hipkins is struggling to transform Labour's fortunes.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
