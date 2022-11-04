See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Infrastructure Analysis

Running down the clock on three waters

Pattrick Smellie

Fri, 04 Nov 2022

An uneasy meeting of minds? Nanaia Mahuta and Wayne Brown discussing three waters reform last month. (Image: NZME)
Fri, 04 Nov 2022
For as long as the government has been pursuing its three waters reforms, there has been confident speculation that it would end up either abandoning or radically softening the policy. Yet, at every potential turning point – until this week – the government has dug in. Local government minister Nanaia Mahuta has appeared largely impervious to the many sources of opposition that have coalesced to make the worthy goal of upgrading New Zealand’s creaky water infrastructure one of the biggest political headaches the gove...

