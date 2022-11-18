Menu
Ryman creates div reinvestment plan, lifts underlying profit

Chief executive Richard Umbers said he is confident the strategy will deliver. (Image: Ryman)
Jenny Ruth
Fri, 18 Nov 2022
Ryman Healthcare’s underlying first-half profit jumped nearly 45% but its bottom line fell due to smaller unrealised gains on its retirement village portfolio.But perhaps the biggest news in the latest results is that Ryman’s board has agreed to establish a dividend reinvestment plan, something it has been talking about since at least 2020, and which will see the company taking in fresh capital for the first time since its $25 million float in 1999.Ryman’s net profit for the six months ended September fell to $194m from $281.5...
