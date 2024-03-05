Menu
School designers spend ‘relatively modest’, InfraComm says

The Ministry of Education spent $467m on building design consultants between 2019 and 2023. (Image: NZME)
Cécile Meier
Tue, 05 Mar 2024
Education minister Erica Stanford says “fancy architects” are one of the reasons she launched an inquiry into school buildings, but official data reveals the Ministry of Education's cost of designers has remained below 10% of capital spending.Stanford last week announced an inquiry into school properties, citing cost escalations and overspending on “bespoke” designs. The move followed the ministry pausing up to 350 school projects in various stages of completion to review them.The department spent $467 million in the...
Cryptopia customers to get their coin back
Finance

Cryptopia customers to get their coin back

Account holders will have until the end of the year to prove their balances.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Economy

Push for more NZ-South America flights

Air connection talks dominate as Latin America CAPE winds down. 

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Bloomberg

What to remember if the stock market takes a dive

Some market watchers fear a melt-up may be unfolding.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Infrastructure

State highway spending takes centre stage in new GPS

Fuel taxes are going up under the proposed transport budget, but not until 2027.

Oliver Lewis 04 Mar 2024
Infrastructure

CentrePort bucks the trend, posts improved profits

Other ports have reported a downturn in profits. 

Oliver Lewis 04 Mar 2024
Infrastructure

Lyttelton port results weigh on holding company

Softer volumes through the port resulted in a $4m downturn in half-year profits.

Oliver Lewis 04 Mar 2024
Infrastructure

Authority to investigate 'extraordinary' electricity event

Incorrect pricing used on one of the coldest nights of 2021, high court rules.

John Anthony 01 Mar 2024