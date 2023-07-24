Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Simplicity Living ramps up build-to-rent programme

Simplicity Living ramps up build-to-rent programme
The new Simplicity Living build-to-rent development in Onehunga. (Image: Simplicity Living)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Mon, 24 Jul 2023
A multi-unit housing developer owned by members of non-profit fund manager Simplicity has completed its second build-to-rent development.Simplicity Living was formed in 2021 by Shane and Anna Brealey, the husband-and-wife team behind developer NZ Living, and Sam Stubbs, the managing director of Simplicity, a KiwiSaver default provider.Owned by Simplicity members, the company was launched with an ambitious goal to build and hold 10,000 homes as long-term investments providing steady rental returns.'The scalability of our business model&...
Resignation of Kiri Allan poses awkward questions for Hipkins
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Resignation of Kiri Allan poses awkward questions for Hipkins

Chris Hipkins has had a minister resign on him almost once every seven weeks. 

Dileepa Fonseka 6:35pm
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket starts the week on a positive note

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed 77.79 points or 0.65% up at 12,018.23.

Graham Skellern 6:25pm
NZ sharemarket starts the week on a positive note
Finance

Cash rate at ceiling, why are mortgage rates still headed up?

The US market can have more to do with rates than our central bank settings.

Brent Melville 3:32pm
Cash rate at ceiling, why are mortgage rates still headed up?

More Infrastructure

Auckland harbour crossing decision delayed
Infrastructure

Auckland harbour crossing decision delayed

David Parker is still coming up to speed on his new portfolio. 

Oliver Lewis 12:00pm
Napier Port reinstates full-year guidance
Infrastructure

Napier Port reinstates full-year guidance

The port has lower expectations, due to the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle. 

Staff reporters 20 Jul 2023
Delaying science hub would have squandered 'once in a generation' opportunity
Infrastructure

Delaying science hub would have squandered 'once in a generation' opportunity

Treasury wanted the Wellington science hub delayed until a full business case was made.

Greg Hurrell 20 Jul 2023
Investors eye higher price in Metroglass tussle
Infrastructure

Investors eye higher price in Metroglass tussle

The board quickly squashed the offer, but shareholders will be looking for more.

Paul McBeth 19 Jul 2023