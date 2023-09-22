Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Ski fields, gondola shut as Queenstown presses emergency button

Ski fields, gondola shut as Queenstown presses emergency button
Forestry slash made up a significant part of the debris washing through the town. (Image: NZME/Supplied)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Fri, 22 Sep 2023
Flights were continuing into Queenstown airport, although ski fields Coronet Peak and the Remarkables, the Skyline gondola and a slew of businesses remained closed after the resort area moved into a state of emergency on Friday morning.The Queenstown Lakes district council followed Southland in pushing the emergency button after a full day of stormy conditions, which saw 61 millimetres of rainfall in the district, with wind gusts up to 63 km/h on Thursday.Queenstown primary school, kindergartens and preschools were closed, and more than 100 peo...
Gloriavale submits to regulator post BNZ judgment
Finance

Gloriavale submits to regulator post BNZ judgment

The religious community doesn't think banks should act as 'moral arbiters'.

Oliver Lewis 4:30pm
Infrastructure

Airport and airlines point the finger at each other

Auckland Airport blames the delays on flights arriving late.

Rebecca Howard 3:51pm
Airport and airlines point the finger at each other
Sport

Out of left field: Rugby Australia walks away from PE deal

Rugby Australia has failed to secure a Silver Lake-like private equity deal.

Trevor McKewen 3:50pm
Out of left field: Rugby Australia walks away from PE deal