Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Smart Environmental on hunt for growth capital

Smart Environmental on hunt for growth capital
Waste management is a tricky business. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Tue, 25 Jul 2023
Smart Environmental is seeking more capital to keep growing, having built itself into the country’s third-biggest waste management firm. The Auckland-based company has hired investment bank UBS to help weigh up options, with a main objective of bringing on board a new investor willing to help fund the firm’s capital-intensive growth, chair Simon Moutter said. “Our process is only just kicking off, so it’s too early to reach any conclusions,” Moutter said in a text message. “Waste has favourable inve...
Kāinga Ora adds 'Velocity' as it aims to build homes faster and cheaper
Policy

Kāinga Ora adds 'Velocity' as it aims to build homes faster and cheaper

The housing agency believes its new delivery system can save $820m over four years.

Oliver Lewis 12:00pm
Bloomberg

Twitter turning into X is set to kill billions in brand value

Billionaire Elon Musk plans to erase all Twitter and bird branding.

Bloomberg 11:15am
Twitter turning into X is set to kill billions in brand value
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, July 25, 2023