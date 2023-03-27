Menu
The great divide: Auckland's harbour tunnel

Will the next Auckland harbour crossing be another bridge or a tunnel? (Image: Getty)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Mon, 27 Mar 2023
The second Waitematā Harbour crossing will be a tunnel.Last November, transport minister Michael Wood called on Aucklanders to share their views on a future harbour crossing. An indicative business case is under way, with further consultation expected before the alliance working on the project delivers its recommendations mid-year.If previous scoping exercises are anything to go by, it’s highly likely the preferred option will be a tunnel from Wynyard Quarter to Esmonde/Onewa roads on the North Shore, running to the east of the existing b...
NZ market makes small gain despite Synlait taking hit
Markets Market Close

Property stocks staged a recovery, Synlait Milk took another hit, falling more than 5%, and out of it, the New Zealand sharemarket managed a small gain.The S&P/NZX 50 Index rebounded in the afternoon and closed at 11,612.86, up 32.04 points or 0.28% after reaching a morning low o...

Graham Skellern 27 Mar 2023
Politics

Kitteridge fills in as head of PM’s dept

The former head of the Security Intelligence Service is temporarily heading the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet.

Jem Traylen 27 Mar 2023
Environment

NZ green investment fund loans $50m for electric buses in its biggest deal yet

The money will help finance up to 167 buses for Australasian operator Kinetic.

Greg Hurrell 27 Mar 2023
Auckland council doing 'confidential' port review
Infrastructure

Port operators and investors are being canvassed about the council's intentions for POAL.

Oliver Lewis 24 Mar 2023
Morrison & Co's Infratil annual fee estimate grows to $147.9m
Finance

The estimated fee increase reflects a rise in Infratil's CDC Data Centres stake. 

Jenny Ruth 24 Mar 2023
Singapore: lessons for New Zealand
Infrastructure Free

We're world-class idiots at delivering infrastructure, a former Auckland mayor believes. 

Oliver Lewis 24 Mar 2023
Flood and cyclone insurance claims top $1 billion
Infrastructure

Insurance claims and payments will continue to rise.

Pattrick Smellie 23 Mar 2023