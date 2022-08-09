See full details
Infrastructure

The historic Victorian mansion Ryman hopes to restore

Jenny Ruth
Tue, 09 Aug 2022

An artist's impression shows what the Moondah mansion will look like after development. (Image: Ryman)
If you took the word of some Australian politicians, Ryman Healthcare's Mt Eliza property on the Mornington Peninsula, south of Melbourne, is pristine virgin bush that the retirement village operator wants to desecrate.Claims of wildlife being disturbed, including one lone koala reportedly living in the gum trees along Kunyung Road on the site's boundary, some rare southern growler frogs, ringtail possums and the occasional blue-tongued lizard, are among the arguments those opposing Ryman's plans have thrown up.

