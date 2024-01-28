Menu
The radical changes coming to London's financial heart

Path-widening works take place on Threadneedle Street outside the Bank of England. (Image: Tom Skipp/Bloomberg)
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Sun, 28 Jan 2024
By Conrad Quilty-Harper, with assistance from Julian HarrisOne of the busiest London intersections received a subtle but significant change late last year: the addition of three benches. Made of solid white granite mined from UK quarries, their smooth surfaces and column-like feet are inspired by the grand neoclassical architecture of the nearby buildings. They’re positioned on a recently widened walkway at Bank Junction, a chaotic meeting of nine streets in the shadows of the Bank of England, the former London stock exchange and Man...
Review: Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra proves the AI hype is over
The Life

Plenty of potential packed into a powerful device, but let down by a lack of vision.

Ben Moore 5:00am
The Life

NZ Open tees up $2m in prize money

Ryan Fox is interested but is yet to confirm his playing schedule.

Staff reporters 5:00am
The Life

Sav's acidity loses it some fans, but it's still NZ's global hit

What's this country's next big thing? Dinner guests tip syrah or chardonnay.

Bob Campbell MW 5:00am
The Auckland stadium dilemma: to build or not to build?
Infrastructure

Can Auckland afford not to build a stadium in the right location?

Cameron Bagrie 25 Jan 2024
Red Sea attacks good for Mainfreight business - Forbarr
Infrastructure

Shipping companies slapping up to US$1,500 onto box charges.

Brent Melville 23 Jan 2024
'NZ wastes a lot of money': tips for megaprojects
Policy

Infrastructure NZ has released recommendations for improving megaproject delivery.

Oliver Lewis 23 Jan 2024
Hawke’s Bay airport boss resigns
Infrastructure

Rob Stratford has been in the job for only two years and sought an early release.

Victoria Young 22 Jan 2024