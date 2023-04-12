Water power: hydrogen must be in the mix – Fullers

NZ's largest ferry operator is looking at hybrid power options. (Image: BusinessDesk)

The 'missing piece' for transitioning New Zealand's heavy transport sectors to lower emissions is a standardised regulatory framework, the head of the country's largest ferry operator says.Mike Horne, chief executive of Fullers360, said while both the roading and maritime sectors were investing in both battery electric and green hydrogen hybrid options, what was now needed was agreement on charging infrastructure.Fullers360 operates 21 vessels across the Hauraki Gulf, covering seven of Auckland's nine ferry routes. Those ves...