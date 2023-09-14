Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

West Coast gets roading resilience boost

West Coast gets roading resilience boost
Associate transport minister Damien O'Connor announced funding for West Coast roading projects with the prime minister. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Thu, 14 Sep 2023
The government has allocated funds to several West Coast roading projects in a pre-election announcement focused on resilience.Prime minister Chris Hipkins and associate transport minister Damien O’Connor said on Thursday that the government was investing over $22 million across 18 projects on the West Coast.The funding was from the $419m transport resilience fund, which was established in Budget 2023.The roads targeted for improvement were:SH6 Gates of Haast River erosion.SH6 Wanganui River protection.SH6 Whataroa Riv...
Outdoor clothing retailer Edmund Hillary goes bust: Covid blamed, $1.5m owed
Finance

Outdoor clothing retailer Edmund Hillary goes bust: Covid blamed, $1.5m owed

Liquidators were appointed last week.

Riley Kennedy 11:25am
Markets

Why Freightways is picking up a listing on the ASX

“Having a bigger focus in Aussie was natural for us,” says CEO Mark Troughear.

Ella Somers 11:00am
Why Freightways is picking up a listing on the ASX
World

US stocks edged higher after no-surprises inflation report

Investors feared that strong economic data might force the Fed to lift interest rates.

The Wall Street Journal 11:00am
US stocks edged higher after no-surprises inflation report