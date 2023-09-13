Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

Mindshare bags Unilever contract

Mindshare bags Unilever contract
Global company Ben & Jerry's is one of the brands won in a new contract. (Image: NZME)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Wed, 13 Sep 2023
Media agency Mindshare has won the race to represent consumer goods giant Unilever in New Zealand following a competitive tender process. The agency firm, part of GroupM, whose parent group is London-listed giant WPP, confirmed the lucrative new deal on its social media pages. Unilever has opted for Mindshare in NZ after a spell with rival agency PHD, part of the Omnicom Group. Mindshare has previously managed media for Unilever in Australia and will take on the Australian contract once again. Unilever, one of the world&rsqu...
Election 2023: The centre/right bloc now has a clear lead
Politics charts

Election 2023: The centre/right bloc now has a clear lead

The bad polls keep coming for Labour. 

Andy Fyers 6:35pm
Markets Market close

NZX50 breaks an eight day losing streak

The S&P/NZX 50 closed at 11.357.12, up 58.42 points or 0.52%.

Graham Skellern 6:25pm
NZX50 breaks an eight day losing streak
The Wall Street Journal

iPhone 15 and 15 Pro first look: Why a tiny USB-C port is a huge deal

The iPhone 15 may have new cameras and buttons, but what about that new port?

The Wall Street Journal 3:25pm
iPhone 15 and 15 Pro first look: Why a tiny USB-C port is a huge deal