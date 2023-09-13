Menu
News in Brief

Woolworths NZ picks BP for revamped loyalty programme

The Everyday Rewards programme will roll out next year. (Image: Woolworths)
Ella Somers
Wed, 13 Sep 2023
Woolworths New Zealand is going with BP as its fuel retailer of choice for its new loyalty rewards programme starting February 2024.Woolworths NZ – or, as its still known, Countdown even as change is under way to switch names back to Woolworths – said BP was the first partner to be announced in the new Everyday Rewards loyalty programme which will replace Countdown’s Onecard.“At BP, members will earn 1 reward point for every litre of fuel and $1 spent at the BP shop, wildbean cafe or on BP car washes,” Woolwor...
Election 2023: The centre/right bloc now has a clear lead
Politics charts

The bad polls keep coming for Labour. 

Andy Fyers 6:35pm
Markets Market close

NZX50 breaks an eight day losing streak

The S&P/NZX 50 closed at 11.357.12, up 58.42 points or 0.52%.

Graham Skellern 6:25pm
The Wall Street Journal

iPhone 15 and 15 Pro first look: Why a tiny USB-C port is a huge deal

The iPhone 15 may have new cameras and buttons, but what about that new port?

The Wall Street Journal 3:25pm
