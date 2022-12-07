Will Fletcher’s Gib face more competition?

Jarden’s Grant Swanepoel said competitors would’ve moved in a long time ago if they could. (Image: Supplied)

It isn’t news that Fletcher Building’s Winstone Wallboards dominates the plasterboard market in New Zealand – we even call the product by the Fletcher brand, Gib.But the Commerce Commission’s report on the residential building supplies market lists a long line of other distributors – Winstone is the only manufacturer – that collectively have never had more than about 5% of the market.Elephant Plasterboard, which distributes that brand of Thai-manufactured product, has been operating in the NZ market for more...