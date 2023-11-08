Menu
NZX50 Carbon Insight: Companies turn to tech for third-party emissions data

Toitū Envirocare's Belinda Mathers (right) with Colm Hamrogue, CEO of Toitū client TDX. (Image: Toitū Envirocare)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Wed, 08 Nov 2023
Many companies are getting comfortable with calculating their in-house emissions. But working out emissions from up and down their value chain is proving much harder.The good news is it should get easier over time, with the rise of new software platforms and better, properly verified data.Flick through the reports of NZX50 companies, and many will have emissions data certified by Toitū Envirocare, a wholly-owned commercial subsidiary of crown research institute Manaaki Whenua – Landcare Research. Toitū Envirocare’s chief scienc...
Vulcan Steel says its been a year of ‘challenge and opportunity’
Markets

The steel distributor is crossing its fingers that the economic environment brightens.

Ella Somers 3:00pm
Economy

Large company layoffs in NZ, businesses look to India

Nearly a quarter of big organisations reducing costs did so via staff cuts, says survey.

Dileepa Fonseka 12:45pm
Cars

EV makers turn to discounts to combat waning demand

Car companies and dealers are slashing thousands off purchase prices to attract shoppers.

The Wall Street Journal 10:00am
More Investigations

NZX50 Carbon Insight: which sector performed best?
Investigations

The NZX50 contributes an equivalent to 58% of NZ’s total annual carbon emissions.

Murray Jones 01 Nov 2023
NZX50 Carbon Insight: What the data tells us
Markets

The output of the index’s emissions is not equally shared.

Murray Jones 31 Oct 2023
Relentless lobbying delayed recycling policy
Environment

The cost-of-living argument used to put the policy on ice came straight from lobbyists.

Cécile Meier 30 Oct 2023
Bullying claims emerge at F&P Healthcare
Markets Exclusive

Engineer claims harassment from a major NZX-listed employer. 

Victoria Young 25 Oct 2023