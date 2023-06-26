Each week, BusinessDesk and the NZ Herald’s Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it’s the reality behind the digital nomad dream. Hosted by Frances Cook.





There have been many promises made about the future of work, how increased digital connections would make it easier to design our own schedule and work from anywhere in the world.

In reality, it’s often a little trickier than we might think.

Sometimes, it can be hard to see how our current career or business could be changed to suit remote work.

If you want to go full digital nomad, you’ll also need to have a plan for how to balance your time, keep those business relationships warm, and even sort out annoying details like visas.

For the latest podcast, I talked to Nathan James Thomas, author of Untethered.

For the interview, listen to the podcast here.





If you have a question about this podcast, or a question you'd like answered in the next one, come and talk to me about it. I'm on Facebook here, Instagram here, and Twitter here.

Listen to the full interview on the Cooking the Books podcast. You can subscribe on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.