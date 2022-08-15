Each week BusinessDesk and the NZ Herald's Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it's how to get a raise. Hosted by Frances Cook.

Your job is one of the first and biggest investments you make in your future wealth.

Before you can save, invest, buy a house, or whatever else, you need money coming in to dedicate to your goals.

Of course, the more money you have coming in, the more you can dedicate to your goals and the faster you can achieve them.

It's an interesting time for workers right now. The latest unemployment figures from Statistics NZ show that we're sitting at a very low 3.3% out of work.

But many businesses are struggling to find enough people to get the work done, which means workers have the power, for once.

Employees have the opportunity to ask for more money, or even look for a new job with better perks and conditions.

So, if that's what you want, how do you get the ball rolling, and how much time do you have to get this done?

For the latest podcast, I talked to Jason Ennor, chief executive of MyHR.

