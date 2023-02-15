Menu
Maui Capital firms see conditions ease

Maui Capital firms see conditions ease
'Highly unusual': Maui deal to exit Freshmax strikes trouble. Freshmax is part-owned by Maui Capital. (Image: Freshmax)
Victoria Young
Victoria Young
Wed, 15 Feb 2023
Investors in Maui Capital’s Aqua and Indigo funds have been told economic pressures are easing for the firms in the fund’s portfolio, as it winds down.  The funds are being wound up by a separate manager, Anarake Capital, although little information is being disclosed about that process.Indigo’s investments include Freshmax and building supply firms Euro and InZone, while Aqua’s included Partners Life, Smart Environmental and ELF Group.In December, Aqua investors received 33 cents per fund share following the sale o...
