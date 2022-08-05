See full details
Investments
Maui Capital to wind up after reset fails

Victoria Young
Fri, 05 Aug 2022

Maui Capital's Paul Chrystall said the inability to reset was disappointing. (Image: Maui Capital)
Maui Capital will wind up its last two funds after a plan to reset failed.Maui was set up by former Goldman Sachs executives Paul Chrystall and Brent Lawgun in 2008 to invest in mid-sized New Zealand and Australian companies.Its website said the Aqua and Indigo funds were each worth about $250 million and targeted investments of between $20m and $40m.At March 31, 2022, the Indigo fund had $41.7m of total assets from the net called capital of $83m from its non-voting redeemable preference shares, after redemptions, and uncalled capital of $22.3m...

