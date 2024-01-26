Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Investments
The Wall Street Journal

Money-market bonanza is over – so is now the time for stocks?

Money-market bonanza is over – so is now the time for stocks?
(Image: Getty)
The Wall Street Journal
The Wall Street Journal
Fri, 26 Jan 2024
By Imani MoiseOne of the easiest, safest investments last year is losing its lustre. And there really isn’t an easy answer for what to do now.For much of 2023, the boring money-market fund became one of the hottest investments on Wall Street. These often-default funds, where investors park their money before they decide what to actually do with it, were returning well over 5%. By the end of the third quarter, investors had more than US$8.8 trillion (NZ$14.3t) in money-market funds and certificates of deposit (CDs).Lately, returns hav...
Investments sponsored by
Founded in 1992, PMG's proven success through multiple economic cycles means they are one of the most established property funds management companies in New Zealand.
LIC farmer-owners to get slice of $18.5m National Milk Records sale
Primary Sector

LIC farmer-owners to get slice of $18.5m National Milk Records sale

Livestock Improvement Corporation sold its stake in NMR last year.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Cars

EVs now plugged into $140m worth of road tax

Road-user charges forecast to exceed $2 billion in the coming financial year.

Brent Melville 5:00am
EVs now plugged into $140m worth of road tax
Markets Forecast

2024 first half will be toughest period yet, says fund manager

Salt warns bumper migration will only take edges off recession, not halt it.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
2024 first half will be toughest period yet, says fund manager

More Investments

Another big South Island gold mine moves ahead
Primary Sector

Another big South Island gold mine moves ahead

Federation Mining expects to produce gold at its Reefton mine by early 2025.

Pattrick Smellie 24 Jan 2024
Hedge funds rake in huge profits betting on catastrophe risk
Investments

Hedge funds rake in huge profits betting on catastrophe risk

Disaster gambles yielded the best returns of any alternative investment strategy in 2023.

Bloomberg 24 Jan 2024
KiwiSaver performance report: how each fund rated in Nov 2023
KiwiSaver

KiwiSaver performance report: how each fund rated in Nov 2023

It was a stellar month, with strong returns for most investors.

Andy Fyers 23 Jan 2024
Cooking the Books podcast: Tips for Airbnb success
Podcasts Free

Cooking the Books podcast: Tips for Airbnb success

Discover tricks to make your Airbnb listing stand out from the rest.

Frances Cook 22 Jan 2024