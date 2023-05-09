Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Investments

The ultra-high net worth investor spending big down under

The ultra-high net worth investor spending big down under
Hans Albrecht with wife Ursula visiting Waiheke's Man O'War winery. (Image: John Worth, Geo40)
Victoria Young
Victoria Young
Tue, 09 May 2023
Mega-rich investor Hans Albrecht arrived in New Zealand quite by accident.In 2020, the businessman, who founded the Carlyle Group in Europe, was meant to visit Australia to sail his classic yacht, the Nordwind.However, a few days before he was to leave, it was discovered his other boat was too long to dock in Sydney.So, he decided to visit Great Barrier Island instead.Shortly after, Aotearoa went into lockdown.“We spent that first lockdown on our superyacht Aschanti," Albrecht told BusinessDesk. "Frankly, I know the experience I...
Investments sponsored by
Founded in 1992, PMG's proven success through multiple economic cycles means they are one of the most established property funds management companies in New Zealand.
Govt coffers still swelling, just not as fast
Economy

Govt coffers still swelling, just not as fast

The government has benefited from accelerating inflation and wage growth.

Staff reporters 11:03am
Primary Sector

Hawke's Bay hort sector 'needs up to $960m in govt funding'

A Boston Consultancy Group report released this morning will be reviewed by government officials.

Riley Kennedy and Rebecca Howard 10:00am
Hawke's Bay hort sector 'needs up to $960m in govt funding'
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, May 09, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, May 09, 2023

More Investments

Cooking the Books podcast: how to make your credit card company give you money
Investments Free

Cooking the Books podcast: how to make your credit card company give you money

How to make the most of your credit card and the different deals at the moment.

Frances Cook 08 May 2023
In the gloom of the markets, I see a glimmer of hope
Opinion

Warren Couillault: In the gloom of the markets, I see a glimmer of hope

There are parallels between NZ's recovery from the GFC and today's choppy markets.

Warren Couillault 06 May 2023
NZ investors have an appetite for hospitality startup
Money

NZ investors have an appetite for hospitality startup

The Restaurant Association says the app may eat into a restaurant's bottom line.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 02 May 2023
Cooking the Books podcast: a 25-year-old aims for financial freedom
Podcasts Free

Cooking the Books podcast: a 25-year-old aims for financial freedom

Frances talks to “Baddie” from the Instagram account @BaddieAndMoney for today's podcast.

Frances Cook 01 May 2023