Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Investments
The Wall Street Journal

What the stock market has taught us this year: traps to avoid

What the stock market has taught us this year: traps to avoid
Traders at work on the New York Stock Exchange floor. (Image: AP)
The Wall Street Journal
The Wall Street Journal
Tue, 26 Dec 2023
By Mellody Hobson and John RogersThe uncertainty around near-term interest rates has dominated the story of the stock market in 2023. Perhaps not since the 1970s – when runaway inflation and sky-high interest rates were the crisis du jour – has monetary policy affected investment outcomes in such a pronounced way.Yet, look more closely, and it would seem that Wall Street has been more influenced by perception than reality: Company and individual balance sheets remain mostly healthy, businesses are battle tested and unemployment rema...
Investments sponsored by
Founded in 1992, PMG's proven success through multiple economic cycles means they are one of the most established property funds management companies in New Zealand.
Top summer reading on the public sector
Policy

Top summer reading on the public sector

Learn how to avoid blunders, deliver results and stay ahead of the political agenda.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Bloomberg

Meet the mayor who's saving lives by making the streets safer

In his city, there have been no pedestrian deaths in more than six years.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Meet the mayor who's saving lives by making the streets safer
Energy

South Africans are going green to escape incessant power cuts

With the grid collapsing, banks are helping to finance solar panels and renewables.

Bloomberg 25 Dec 2023
South Africans are going green to escape incessant power cuts

More Investments

Silver Lake: New Zealand Rugby board approves landmark capital raise
Sport

Silver Lake: New Zealand Rugby board approves landmark capital raise

The private equity firm has upped its stake in NZR Commercial from 5.71% to 7.5%.

Staff reporters 22 Dec 2023
Cooking the Books podcast: Beware ‘fake sales’ at Christmas
Podcasts Free

Cooking the Books podcast: Beware ‘fake sales’ at Christmas

How fake sales can lead to overspending and spiralling debt.

Frances Cook 18 Dec 2023
Money Answers: How to leave your children financially savvy
Investments Free

Money Answers: How to leave your children financially savvy

Children too can learn about money. 

Frances Cook 16 Dec 2023
The rise and rise of Fraud as a Service
Finance

David Chaplin: The rise and rise of Fraud as a Service

David Chaplin describes the impotence of watching himself be scammed.

David Chaplin 13 Dec 2023