Law & Regulation

'A number of' ELE's staff already found new employment, receivers say

Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 21 Dec 2023
The receiver of collapsed ELE Group says “a number of” its roughly 1000 staff have already been able to find new employment.Deloitte’s David Webb and Rob Campbell were appointed receivers of five companies within the group - including ELE Holdings, RISQ New Zealand and Tranzport Solutions – yesterday.The group, founded by Brent Mulholland, specialised in labour hire for construction, manufacturing and healthcare sectors, permanent recruitment and refrigerated transport.Webb and Campbell's appointment, offic...
TVNZ appoints first female CEO
Media

TVNZ appoints first female CEO

The public broadcaster has ended its eight-month search for a new boss.

Daniel Dunkley 1:35pm
Markets

Enprise fined $60,000 and censured for breaching NZX rules

The company has been called out for sitting on material information.

Staff reporters 10:41am
The Quiz

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, December 21, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:00am
Govt outlines Kāinga Ora 'warts and all' review
Property

Govt outlines Kāinga Ora 'warts and all' review

Bill English review in social housing agency will be handed over next March.

Staff reporters 12:58pm
Auckland accountant given home detention for wage subsidy fraud
Law & Regulation

Auckland accountant given home detention for wage subsidy fraud

Brett William Knock sentenced to eight months home detention. 

Staff reporters 11:19am
Govt says it will take up to three years to reform RMA
Law & Regulation

Govt says it will take up to three years to reform RMA

Resource Management Act reforms repealed, new process to begin.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Path cleared for US insider trading judgment against Eric Watson
Law & Regulation

Path cleared for US insider trading judgment against Eric Watson

A co-defendant's settlement includes a large fine and agreement to testify.

Denise McNabb 5:00am