A2 Milk class actions to be heard in Victoria

The high court at Auckland has granted A2 a stay application regarding a NZ representative suit. (Image: Getty)

Milk company A2 has successfully sought a stay in a representative case taken against it by New Zealand shareholders.A2 is being sued in NZ and Australia by shareholders who allege the company made misleading or deceptive statements between August 2020 and May 2021 regarding its 2021 financial year forecasts.The plaintiffs also allege A2 breached its continuous disclosure obligations. On Jan 23, Justice Edwards, of the high court in Auckland, issued a judgment granting an application by A2 to stay the NZ proceedings until the outcome of th...