Law & Regulation

Alan Reay fails to dismiss CTV building complaint

The collapse of the Canterbury TV building in the Christchurch earthquake killed 115 people. (Image: Getty)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Tue, 03 Oct 2023
An attempt to set aside disciplinary proceedings by the engineer whose firm designed the ill-fated Canterbury TV building, which collapsed in the Christchurch earthquake, killing 115, has been rejected.Professional body Engineering New Zealand (ENZ), formerly known as IPENZ, announced in March that the hearing against Alan Reay would take place in Christchurch this year.The disciplinary committee established to hear the complaint against the retired engineer was formed last June after an investigating committee decided there were no grounds for...
