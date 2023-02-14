Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust restructure 'doesn't make any sense', says former chair

Murray Bolton says the current rescue helicopter trust should have sought consensus. (Image: NZME)

A former chair of Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust (ARHT), Murray Bolton, has criticised the current chair, Simon Tompkins, for allegedly trying to push through a contentious proposal to strip the trust of its assets.“If I was still chairman, I'd be finding a way through this that makes sure that everybody is comfortable with what's been done,” Bolton said.“To try and drive through something where you’ve got five trustees and two of them are dissenting – and just run roughshod over them – doesn't...